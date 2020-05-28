Lady Gaga And BLACKPINK Team Up For New Single ‘Sour Candy’

Lady Gaga is out with an extremely danceable international collaboration.

On Thursday, the pop superstar released her latest single “Sour Candy” featuring K-pop group BLACKPINK.

RELATED: Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Team Up For Adorable ‘Rain On Me’ Weather Channel Spoof

“I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry,” Jennie and Lisa of BLACKPINK rap the track. “I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low.”

The song is set to be featured on Gaga’s highly anticipated new album Chromatica, out Friday.

A collaboration with BLACKPINK was rumoured in March after the album tracklist was seemingly leaked by Target. Gaga confirmed the news in April.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Fan Tweets Prank Complaint To FedEx, And Company’s Response Is Giving Twitter The Giggles

“I wanted to celebrate them because they love powerful women like us, and they also wanted to celebrate me, and we had a great time together with this song,” Gaga told Japanese outlet TV Groove. “I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean, and told them that the part was so creative and fun.”

Other singles from Chromatica have included “Stupid Love” and the Ariana Grande collab “Rain on Me”.