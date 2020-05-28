ELO, Queen & ABBA Top List Of Happiest Songs Of All Time

There’s nothing like a good song to put a smile on your face.
Greatest Hits Radio has released a list of the top 50 happiest songs of alltTime, based on a poll of 1,300 adults aged 30 to 55.
RELATED: Lady Gaga And BLACKPINK Team Up For New Single ‘Sour Candy’
Coming out on top is the ELO classic “Mr. Blue Sky”, which was named the happiest song by a fifth of all respondents.
“Thank you for voting for my song ‘Mr Blue Sky’ as the song that makes you the happiest,” said ELO’s Jeff Lynne. “I’m really chuffed about it, it’s great. What a great thing. Thank you so much.”
Following behind the number 1 were “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA.
Among the other picks were songs by Bon Jovi, Paul Simon, Ricky Martin, Elton John, and the Proclaimers.
Two songs from the movie “Grease” made it on to the list, “You’re the One that I Want” and “Summer Nights”.
Fifty-eight per cent of those polled said the songs that made them happiest were the ones released when they were young.
RELATED: Dolly Parton Shares Some Positivity In New Song ‘When Life Is Good Again’ About Coronavirus
Check out the full list below.
1. Mr. Blue Sky – ELO
2. Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
3. Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees
4. Dancing Queen – Abba
5. Livin’ On a Prayer – Bon Jovi
6. Come on Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners
7. You Can Call Me Al – Paul Simon
8. Walking on Sunshine – Katrina and the Waves
9. Just Can’t Get Enough – Depeche Mode
10. Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
11. Wake Up Boo – The Boo Radleys
12. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun- Cyndi Lauper
13. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester
14. Livin La Vida Loca – Ricky Martin
15. You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
16. Good Times – Chic
17. Crocodile Rock – Elton John
18. Flashdance What a Feeling – Irene Cara
19. December 1963 (Oh What a Night) – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
20. That’s The Way I Like It – KC and the Sunshine Band
21. Celebration – Kool and the Gang
22. 1999 – Prince
23. Finally – Ce Ce Peniston
24. You’re The First The Last My Everything – Barry White
25. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston
26. Summer Nights – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
27. Jump (For My Love) – Pointer Sisters
28. I Got You (I Feel Good) – James Brown
29. Footloose – Kenny Loggins
30. Dancing in the Street – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
31. Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac
32. Let’s Groove – Earth Wind & Fire
33. Into the Groove – Madonna
34. I’m Too Sexy – Right Said Fred
35. Walk Like An Egyptian – Bangles
36. You Should Be Dancing – Bee Gees
37. Always On My Mind – Pet Shop Boys
38. Hot Stuff – Donna Summer
39. Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison
40. Dancing on the Ceiling – Lionel Richie
41. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Diana Ross
42. Sweet Child o’ Mine – Guns n’ Roses
43. Move on Up – Curtis Mayfield
44. Take on Me – A-ha
45. Le Freak – Chic
46. I’m Gonna Be (500 miles) – Proclaimers
47. We Are Family – Sister Sledge
48. I’ll Be There for You – Rembrandts
49. Ain’t Nobody – Rufus & Chaka Khan
50. You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate