ELO, Queen & ABBA Top List Of Happiest Songs Of All Time

There’s nothing like a good song to put a smile on your face.

Greatest Hits Radio has released a list of the top 50 happiest songs of alltTime, based on a poll of 1,300 adults aged 30 to 55.

Coming out on top is the ELO classic “Mr. Blue Sky”, which was named the happiest song by a fifth of all respondents.

“Thank you for voting for my song ‘Mr Blue Sky’ as the song that makes you the happiest,” said ELO’s Jeff Lynne. “I’m really chuffed about it, it’s great. What a great thing. Thank you so much.”

Following behind the number 1 were “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA.

Among the other picks were songs by Bon Jovi, Paul Simon, Ricky Martin, Elton John, and the Proclaimers.

Two songs from the movie “Grease” made it on to the list, “You’re the One that I Want” and “Summer Nights”.

Fifty-eight per cent of those polled said the songs that made them happiest were the ones released when they were young.

Check out the full list below.

1. Mr. Blue Sky – ELO

2. Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

3. Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees

4. Dancing Queen – Abba

5. Livin’ On a Prayer – Bon Jovi

6. Come on Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners

7. You Can Call Me Al – Paul Simon

8. Walking on Sunshine – Katrina and the Waves

9. Just Can’t Get Enough – Depeche Mode

10. Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley

11. Wake Up Boo – The Boo Radleys

12. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun- Cyndi Lauper

13. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester

14. Livin La Vida Loca – Ricky Martin

15. You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

16. Good Times – Chic

17. Crocodile Rock – Elton John

18. Flashdance What a Feeling – Irene Cara

19. December 1963 (Oh What a Night) – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

20. That’s The Way I Like It – KC and the Sunshine Band

21. Celebration – Kool and the Gang

22. 1999 – Prince

23. Finally – Ce Ce Peniston

24. You’re The First The Last My Everything – Barry White

25. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston

26. Summer Nights – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

27. Jump (For My Love) – Pointer Sisters

28. I Got You (I Feel Good) – James Brown

29. Footloose – Kenny Loggins

30. Dancing in the Street – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

31. Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac

32. Let’s Groove – Earth Wind & Fire

33. Into the Groove – Madonna

34. I’m Too Sexy – Right Said Fred

35. Walk Like An Egyptian – Bangles

36. You Should Be Dancing – Bee Gees

37. Always On My Mind – Pet Shop Boys

38. Hot Stuff – Donna Summer

39. Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison

40. Dancing on the Ceiling – Lionel Richie

41. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Diana Ross

42. Sweet Child o’ Mine – Guns n’ Roses

43. Move on Up – Curtis Mayfield

44. Take on Me – A-ha

45. Le Freak – Chic

46. I’m Gonna Be (500 miles) – Proclaimers

47. We Are Family – Sister Sledge

48. I’ll Be There for You – Rembrandts

49. Ain’t Nobody – Rufus & Chaka Khan

50. You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate