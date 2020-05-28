Rihanna’s Demo Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Same Old Love’ Has Leaked And It’s Amazing

Rihanna fans are falling for her take of a Selena Gomez song. Pop Crave reportedly leaked Rihanna’s demo of “Same Old Love,” a song that the 32-year-old singer was thinking about releasing on her own.

One year before Gomez, 27, released the track in 2015, Rihanna teased Twitter with a lyric from the song, suggesting that her version of “Same Old Love” was in the works. That tweet may have just been a coincidence, though, as Charli XCX later said that she, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Benny Blanco, Ross Golan, and Tor Erik Hermansen didn’t write the song until 2015.

According to Genius, in the same Tumblr post when Charli XCX revealed the date the song was written, she also shared why Rihanna didn’t end up coming out with the track.

“I think at one point Rihanna was gonna sing it or something, but then I think the direction of her record changed and it wasn’t right for her anymore (Anti is one of my fave albums of the year, by the way, slay),” she wrote. “Then I think Selena heard it and was into it, and she sang it, and it just suited her voice and her story so well. The song felt so emotional and real coming from her. I was really happy she cut it; it felt very powerful.”

As for when fans will finally get R9, in the May issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said she’s “very aggressively working on music.”

“I don’t want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing,” she shared. “There’s just good music and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

“I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre. Now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

