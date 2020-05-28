Carly Rae Jepsen Has Completed ‘An Entire Quarantine Album’

Carly Rae Jepsen is churning out song after song.

Jepsen surprised fans with a new project, Dedicated Side B, on May 21 with no prior notice. It turns out that was only the tip of the iceberg for the Canadian star. Jepsen, 34, has already wrapped on an entire album with frequent collaborator Tavish Crowe.

“Tavish and I have already made an entire quarantine album,” Jepsen said on the Switched on Pop podcast, per Vulture. “It is very different, it’s kind of fun! We had to do it around Zoom and things like that so it’s been a challenge but a really fun one.

“You have more time to have space in between the decision you’re making and more time to be away from the song for a minute. So I find it to be a whole new style of going at it, and I like it.”

There is no release date set for Jepsen’s new quarantine album.