Denise Richards Claps Back At Lisa Rinna Over Question About Charlie Sheen’s ‘Hookers’

Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards really got into it on the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

During a dinner with Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke, Rinna pointedly asked Richards what it was like shooting the threesome scene in “Wild Things”.

“It’s uncomfortable,” the actress said, according to Us Weekly. “It’s weird, but you have to just commit.”

In a confessional she added, “I was raised in a very conservative family and went to church every week. … I was a good Catholic girl. My mom was the one that actually said, ‘If you feel this is something that you want to do for your career, then you just do it.’”

Rinna then made things more personal, questioning Richards on whether she would let her kids watch the movie, and other issues related to how she raises her children.

“You have to f**king own it, is really what I’m trying to say, Denise. You can’t be a hypocrite,” Rinna then told Richards. “Do you talk about the hookers around your kids? About the hookers that Charlie brings around? Because you’ve been quite free with us.”

Angered, Richards clapped back, “Privately. I’ve had private conversations with them.”

She later told the “RHOBH” cameras, “Wow. This is my friend of 20 years? She knows I’ve protected these kids all these years. I don’t know if she’s trying to embarrass me or humiliate me, I don’t know. I don’t know what her agenda is, but whatever it is, it’s f**king hurtful.”

Richards and Sheen divorced in 2006.