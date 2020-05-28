Khloe Kardashian Fires Back At Suggestion She And Her Family Weren’t Following Social Distancing Rules

Khloe Kardashian regularly sets trolls straight on social media.

Kardashian responded to one fan who suggested the party the Kardashian-Jenner family threw for Scott Disick’s 37th birthday Tuesday wasn’t in line with the government’s social distancing rules.

Kardashian shared snaps of her two-year-old daughter True playing with her cousins at the bash.

“Stay safe! Stay smart,” she wrote. “Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance.”

However, Us Weekly reported one social media user suggested the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star “posted about social distancing but they are all” attending the same party.

“They are all cousins,” Kardashian was said to have fired back. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

She added in response to another comment, “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”