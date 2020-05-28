Chris Jericho Brawls With Mike Tyson And 3 UFC Champions On ‘AEW Dynamite’

Chris Jericho has mixed it up with everyone from Dwayne Johnson to Hulk Hogan to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, but he bit off a lot more than he can chew when he confronted former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and several UFC champions.

Wednesday’s episode of “AEW Dynamite” saw Jericho and his Inner Circle members clash with “Iron” Mike and not one, not two, but three former UFC champions.

Tyson, who made a special appearance at the AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view event on Saturday, made an unexpected walk to the ring with recently retired Olympic gold medallist Henry Cejudo, Vitor Belfort, and Rashad Evans.

Tyson and Jericho got into a shoving match, leading to a classic pull-apart brawl in which the participants were (mostly) kept at bay by security and other wrestlers.

Belfort, a former UFC heavyweight champion and current member of Singapore-based ONE Championship, was also in attendance at Saturday’s PPV, as was Cejudo, who surprisingly retired following a dominant title defence at UFC 249.

“Iron” Mike is a good friend of AEW and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan.