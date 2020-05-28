Seth Meyers Reveals How Donald Trump & His Family Have Been Coping In Lockdown In Parody Sketch

Seth Meyers has given an update on the Trumps, revealing how they’ve been coping in quarantine in his new “Late Night” parody sketch.

Meyers referenced “The Shining” in the skit, with him including that bike scene, only this time the girls were beckoning to Barron Trump to play with them, a “Redrum” reference and Trump repeatedly typing “All play and no work makes Don the greatest” while working on a new book.

A very yellow Trump said at the start of the clip, “Follow my tips… or not. I can also give you the number of some incredible divorce lawyers.”

Step 1: “Avoid boredom by keeping your stable genius mind busy,” adding: “My kids love to do puzzles” before one fires a gunshot to “finish” things up.

Step 2: “Exercise,” with Trump getting his daily workout by tweeting a lot, before revealing how important it was to give each other space.

The president shared, “That’s why Melania has been self-quarantining for three years.”

Other tips included spending quality time together, “like family dinners, we order in the entire McDonald’s dollar menu every night,” Trump said.

The final step was doing activities “like family movie night.”

Trump explained, “As dad and president I always pick the movies, of course,” with a clip of himself playing on the screen.

See more in the video above.