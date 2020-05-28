Simple Plan React To ‘I’m Just A Kid’ TikTok Challenge

Simple Plan are getting into the TikTok game.

A viral TikTok trend has renewed interest in Simple Plan’s 2002 debut single “I’m Just a Kid”. As a result, download interest on all platforms for the song has grown by an excess of 1,000 per cent. The newly certified platinum song has been used in more than three million videos, totalling over 2.7 billion TikTok views.

“In the midst of all the chaos and bad news in the last two months, as we sat confined in our homes like the rest of the planet, it’s been magical and kind of mind-blowing to watch a song we wrote almost 20 years ago take a life of its own and bring families and friends together from all over the world,” the band said.

“It’s definitely a little ironic to go viral in the middle of a worldwide pandemic but we are so grateful for every family, sibling, kid, parent, couple and animal-owner who’s taking part in the #ImJustAKid challenge,” members Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco, Sébastien Lefebvre and David Desrosiers said.

The #ImJustAKid challenge has family members pose together to recreate a vintage childhood photo.