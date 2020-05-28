Oprah And Brad Pitt To Appear During Grammys Essential Workers Tribute

The Grammys are putting on a show in support of essential workers and they’re bringing out all the stars.

According to Rolling Stone, the “United We Sing” special airing June 21 will feature performances and appearances from, among others, Oprah Winfrey, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, and Brad Pitt.

Harry Connick Jr. is hosting the event and will feature him and his daughter Georgia on “a road trip in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe.”

Starting in Connecticut and going all the way down to New Orleans, Connick and his daughter will hear “the stories of essential workers in health care, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking, and more to honour their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history.”

Other stars appearing to deliver messages of support include Sandra Bullock, Renée Zellweger, Queen Latifah, and Drew Brees.

Viewers will also be encouraged during the program to donate to COVID-19 relief.