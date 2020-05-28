Tati Westbrook Makes Subtle Social Media Return After YouTube Absence: ‘I’ll See You Soon’

Fans want to know what is going on with Tati Westbrook.

The YouTube makeup star had been absent for weeks. She usually posts eight or nine YouTube videos each month but had been silent for three weeks. She made a rather cryptic return to social media in the early hours of Thursday.

The brief video montage was set to the tune of James Arthur’s “The Truth” and was simply captioned, “XO’s 🦋.”

A number of telling quotes litter the video: “We see what we want,” “Keep walking,” “The universe will put you back together in front of the people who broke you” and “Don’t trade your authenticity for approval.” Screenshots of cruel messages from internet trolls were also present.

The video wrapped with a brief explanation and a promise from Westbrook.

“I’ve felt like quitting… but, I stopped giving up on myself a long time ago,” a message reads. “I’ll see you soon…xo’s Tati.”