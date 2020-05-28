Lil Nas X And Kacey Musgraves Perform On ‘The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo’

By Corey Atad.

Elmo has called in the heavy hitters for the launch of his new talk show.

On Wednesday, “The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo” premiered, bringing the lovable “Sesame Street” muppet to the talk show world.

And for the first episodes, Lil Nas X and Kacey Musgraves both appeared for performances of some “Sesame Street” songs.

Lil Nas joined the red muppet to sing “Elmo’s Song”, giving it a modern hip-hop beat.

For her performance, Kacey Musgraves and Elmo sang an acoustic, countrified take on “Rubber Duckie”.

