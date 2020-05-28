Wanda Sykes Claps Back At Scott Baio For Comparing Joe Biden To Roseanne Barr

Wanda Sykes and Scott Baio had an interesting exchange on Twitter.

Baio publicly called out Sykes for supporting U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden despite his comments that black Americans who support Donald Trump “ain’t black.” Baio compared Biden’s remarks to the comments that got Roseanne Barr booted from “Roseanne”.

Hey @iamwandasykes why is it okay for @JoeBiden to say something clearly racist but @therealroseanne gets kicked off of her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake? Is it because you're a full of shit, hack liberal? — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 23, 2020

It took Sykes a few days to reply but she kept it short and sweet: “Joe Biden didn’t say, ‘Then you ain’t an ape.’ Well, let me get back to work… I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do.”

Baio’s remarks drew feedback not just from Sykes but from Tom Arnold and various Twitter users.

Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you. I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, “Then you ain’t an ape.” Well, let me get back to work…I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do. https://t.co/vqHv7fmqgh — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 27, 2020

Barr and her “Roseanne” reboot were scrapped after she made a tweet about Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor to former U.S. president Barack Obama. Barr’s tweet was condemned by many as racist for allegedly comparing Jarrett to “Planet of the Apes”.

Scott Baio looks like The Love Connection Guy! Why is Scott Baio sniffing his hand? Seems like something The Love Connection Guy might do. Chuck Woolery!!! Scott Baio is the new Chuck Woolery! For the best since Chuck Woolery doesn't look anything like The Love Connection Guy. https://t.co/pTXmtRmO6R — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 25, 2020

So, Scott Baio was trending. I just assumed he was arrested for trying to force people to take his autograph. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 28, 2020

Knock, knock –Who's there? Scott Baio –Scott Baio who? Exactly — Resting Mitch Face (@Keurfuffle) May 28, 2020