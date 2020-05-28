Wanda Sykes Claps Back At Scott Baio For Comparing Joe Biden To Roseanne Barr

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Wanda Sykes. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Wanda Sykes and Scott Baio had an interesting exchange on Twitter.

Baio publicly called out Sykes for supporting U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden despite his comments that black Americans who support Donald Trump “ain’t black.” Baio compared Biden’s remarks to the comments that got Roseanne Barr booted from “Roseanne”.

It took Sykes a few days to reply but she kept it short and sweet: “Joe Biden didn’t say, ‘Then you ain’t an ape.’ Well, let me get back to work… I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do.”

Baio’s remarks drew feedback not just from Sykes but from Tom Arnold and various Twitter users.

Barr and her “Roseanne” reboot were scrapped after she made a tweet about Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor to former U.S. president Barack Obama. Barr’s tweet was condemned by many as racist for allegedly comparing Jarrett to “Planet of the Apes”.

