Chrissy Metz Reacts To Fan Theories About Kate Pearson’s Future On ‘This Is Us’: ‘Nobody Is Ever Going Away’

Fans all know Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson on “This Is Us”, but lately she’s been branching out.

In 2019, she starred in the faith-based film “Breakthrough” and today, she’s making a breakthrough as a singer with her new single, “Talking to God”.

However, while chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, she addressed those fan theories speculating that her character may have died after being noticeably missing from the flash-forward scenes during the show’s season 4 finale.

“Everybody is so concerned about Kate…where’s Kate? What happened?” she says.

“Listen, even if she was [dead]…say, for instance, Jack is not living but he’s never going anywhere so not to fret. Nobody is ever going to go away,” teases Metz.

With the future of the Big Three uncertain, especially with the state of production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 39-year-old is still staying connected with her castmates virtually.

“I see them 12-13 hours a day and then we don’t know when we’re going to get back to production so there’s that longing and you just miss your friends,” she says of the cast’s Zoom reunion.

For now, Metz is focusing on “Talking to God”.

“I love the song, I love the sentiment and it was something that I was like, ‘I wanna tell this story please, I wanna sing it.'”

Adds the actress: “When I heard it I thought, OK, I’ve lived this. I know what it’s like, I was married previously; I know what it’s like to make decisions or not make decisions that we regret.‘”

“There’s a very thin line between moving on and forgiveness. I truly believe that forgiveness is something you do for yourself and that it’s so important,” she says.