Chris Rock And Rosie Perez Join Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Promote Mask-Wearing

Chris Rock and Rosie Perez want everyone to wear masks.

At a press conference on Thursday with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the two actors made a surprise appearance.

Keeping their physical distance, the two talked about the importance of wearing masks, and also praised Cuomo for his job handling the crisis.

Chris Rock tells Governor Cuomo "I watch you every single day. You bring me calm. You bring me joy every single day" https://t.co/qDjBrx9AGO pic.twitter.com/iuk6Uit0dv — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2020

“I got the test today. I just got tested to come out here,” Rock said, joking, “I got a 65.”

Perez delivered a message on masks, telling viewers in the community, “Wear a mask, please. The numbers in our communities are staggering. This is not a joke, this is not a hoax, this is real.”

Rock added that people need to follow social distancing guidelines like a doctor’s prescription.

“We need to take the whole dose, or it’s going to get worse,” he warned.