Shania Twain Talks Self-Titled Debut Album In Interview From 1993

Remember when Shania Twain released her debut album in 1993? It didn’t exactly shatter the country charts immediately following its release, but with her future success, the album eventually went platinum six years later, selling over one million copies.

RELATED: Shania Twain Delivers Intimate Performance Of ‘Honey, I‘m Home’ To Kick Off ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

In an old Global TV interview from 1993, Shania Twain invited us into her world before becoming one of the top-selling female country artists of all time. She talked with Bob McAdorey on “Entertainment Desk” about Shania Twain and her dreams of becoming a star.

Polygram/Mercury Records

Growing up as Eilleen Regina Edwards in Timmins, ON., Twain started playing gigs when she was eight years old. As one of five children in a home where money was scarce, she wanted to earn as much as possible to help her parents pay the bills.

“I’m a true northerner,” joked Twain, explaining how she would get up before dawn to work for her parents’ tree-planting business in the midst of starting her own career.

RELATED: Shania Twain Says New Music Is ‘Coming Along Great’ In Self-Isolation, Teases Collaborations

“I did that for five years in the summer, it was my pocket money when I came back to Toronto to get myself going,” says Twain.

The Canadian sensation also performed an acoustic version of “Still Under The Weather”, revealing it’s her favourite song on the record.

Fans can watch Twain’s 1993 interview and performance above.