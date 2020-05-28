Grimes Is Selling A Piece Of Her Soul At Her Art Show

Grimes is selling out, in a good way.

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is “selling drawings, prints, photographs, and conceptual pieces she’s made over the last decade in a show titled Selling Out,” Bloomberg reported.

One piece in particular, also titled Selling Out, has got everybody talking; a legal document that’ll see the person who buys it also get a percentage of Grimes’s soul.

The musician said of the piece, “I didn’t want anyone to buy it. So, I said we should make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell.”

After enlisting her lawyer to draft a contract for the sale, “the deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became,” she added.

“Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.”

Despite originally wanting to set the asking price so high, she’s since had a change of heart due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?” she asked, confirming she’d be leaving it up to the public to decide her worth in a “best offer” situation.

Grimes, who recently welcomed her first baby with Elon Musk, said of her love of art, “I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard.”

“I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I’ve always felt strange that people know me for music.”

The exhibition will be hosted by Gallery Platform Los Angeles from May 28 through to June 3, and at Maccarone Los Angeles from May 28 until August 31.