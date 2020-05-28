Hasan Minhaj’s Daughter Adorably Interrupts Kamala Harris’ ‘Patriot Act’ Interview

Kamala Harris has herself a young fan in Hasan Minhaj’s daughter.

Minhaj and Harris were chopping it up in a video chat for the former’s Netflix show “Patriot Act”. Around the 12:45 mark of the video, the door behind Minhaj slowly creeps open. Minhaj didn’t seem to notice first but soon cracked a smile as he looked off-camera.

RELATED: Hasan Minhaj To Perform At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

“Just say ‘hi.’ I’m so sorry. She snuck in,” Minhaj chuckled while picking up his toddler daughter. “She snuck in.”

“Who is that!” Harris replied with a big smile, her jaw on the floor. “She’s an early voter,” Minhaj quipped. “Hi! Oh, how are you? Did you take a nap?” Harris asked. “She just woke up from a nap,” Minhaj replied.

RELATED: Hasan Minhaj Correcteds Ellen DeGeneres On Pronouncing His Name

Minhaj passed off his daughter but the opportunistic child did not leave empty-handed. She managed to leverage the moment to obtain daddy’s watch. Minhaj apologized to Harris, but much like the viewers, she loved it.

“Are you kidding me? That’s perfect,” Harris exclaimed.