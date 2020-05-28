Ice Cube Cancels ‘GMA’ Appearance Following George Floyd’s Death: ‘I’m In No Mood To Tell America, Good Morning’

Ice Cube is feeling the toll of George Floyd’s death.

Cube announced Thursday on Twitter that he would not be appearing on “Good Morning America”. The “It Was a Good Day” rapper did not feel as such and apologized for this absence. Cube, 50, attributed his sour mood to the awful death of Floyd.

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

Cube spoke out on Tuesday after Floyd’s death, asking, “How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back?”

Floyd died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and lying facedown on the road.