Emotional First Look At New Unscripted Series ‘The Thomas John Experience’

In the first look at the new TV series “The Thomas John Experience”, Thomas John, world-renowned psychic medium, surprises unsuspecting members of the public with readings.

As detailed in the upcoming unscripted series, John spends his days travelling across the U.S. sharing his ability to talk with those on the other side.

Throughout the trailer, John is seen giving a reading as an Uber driver in Chicago before travelling to L.A. to give one in a cute little restaurant.

John hopes his readings provide closure or insight for his clients.

“The Thomas John Experience” premieres on June 4.