Prince William Reveals How His Poor Eyesight Helps Him Overcome Anxiety When Delivering Speeches

Prince William has a trick when it comes to battling anxiety at public events.

The royal speaks out about mental health during his new documentary “Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health”, admitting speaking in front of a crowd isn’t so bad when he forgets his glasses or contacts.

William shares during a preview clip released by the BBC, “My eyesight started to tail off a little bit as I got older, and I didn’t use to wear contacts when I was working, so actually when I gave speeches I couldn’t see anyone’s face.”

“And it helps, because it’s just a blur of faces and because you can’t see anyone looking at you — I can see enough to read the paper and stuff like that — but I couldn’t actually see the whole room,” he continues. “And actually that really helps with my anxiety.”

The Duke of Cambridge also talks about being a dad to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 during the doc.

He discusses parenthood with former soccer player Marvin Sordell, who found becoming a father tough after growing up without a dad.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” William says. “I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.”

“Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together. I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.”

“Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health” airs Thursday in the U.K. on BBC One.