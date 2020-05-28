Alice Cooper Wants Hollywood Vampires Cohort Johnny Depp To Play Him In A Biopic

Alice Cooper knows just the guy to play him in a biopic, Johnny Depp.

Cooper caught up with Yahoo! Entertainment and mulled on an eventual movie about his life and career. Cooper, 72, had just the actor in mind and it is someone he is very familiar with.

“I hope it’s not of those where we get to die first,” he said. “Usually, it’s gonna happen with bands that were extremely commercially successful, whereas Alice was successful and we sold a lot of records, but I did not appeal to everybody. I was definitely on the darker side.”

“I think that it would make a great movie, myself. And if Johnny Depp were just better looking, he could play me,” Cooper continued. “Johnny would be the best guy to play me because he really likes to take those characters that nobody else wants to play. And he loves prosthetics — he would get my nose in there and the whole thing like that.”

Adding, “He knows me well enough now where he could imitate me pretty well, I’m pretty sure.”

Cooper and Depp perform alongside Joe Perry in the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires.