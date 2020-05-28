Cardi B Calls Troll ‘Loud And Wrong’ For Questioning Her Relationship With Daughter Kulture

Cardi B can give her fans a cute video while simultaneously clapping back at haters.

Cardi was not about to let someone accuse her and daughter Kulture of having anything but a loving relationship. The “Press” rapper clapped back at an online critic who suggested, “Kulture don’t like her momma.”

“Kulture don’t like her momma and that’s the funniest part,” the critic wrote. “Every video she be ignoring the f**k outta all that screaming.”

Cardi delivered an emphatic response, “Loud and wrong.” The tweet was accompanied by a video of Kulture planting a big ole kiss on her mama, Cardi.

Cardi shares Kulture, 1, with Migos rapper Offset.