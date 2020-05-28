Cardi B Calls Troll ‘Loud And Wrong’ For Questioning Her Relationship With Daughter Kulture

Cardi B can give her fans a cute video while simultaneously clapping back at haters.
Cardi was not about to let someone accuse her and daughter Kulture of having anything but a loving relationship. The “Press” rapper clapped back at an online critic who suggested, “Kulture don’t like her momma.”
Loud and wrong https://t.co/h8IAjtS3XC pic.twitter.com/OhoufJ0GZM
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 27, 2020
“Kulture don’t like her momma and that’s the funniest part,” the critic wrote. “Every video she be ignoring the f**k outta all that screaming.”
Cardi delivered an emphatic response, “Loud and wrong.” The tweet was accompanied by a video of Kulture planting a big ole kiss on her mama, Cardi.
Cardi shares Kulture, 1, with Migos rapper Offset.