Princess Beatrice Opens Up About Dyslexia And Struggles With Self-Doubt

Princess Beatrice says she suffered from low confidence, struggling with dyslexia in her early school years.

In a revealing interview with global charitable organization Made by Dyslexia, the 31-year-old opened up about her experience with the learning disability, and how it’s actually been beneficial despite some struggles.

“The reason why I am so passionate about dyslexia is because of being a dyslexic person myself. I feel like I really understand that we have a responsibility to change the narrative around what we are delivering to young people in the classroom,” Beatrice says in the video.

The princess, who was supposed to marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this month, said she often dealt with low self-confidence and feelings of self-doubt in school.