Tom Holland Attempted To Cut His Brother’s Hair And It Was Hilariously Chaotic

Tom Holland; actor, dancer, hairdresser.

While the entire world is under quarantine amid the coronavirus – and finding creative ways to cut hair while barbershops and salons remain closed – the “Spiderman: Homecoming” actor, 23, is finding new ways to keep entertained while giving his brother’s tresses a trim.

Holland went live on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a look at the chaos that ensued while cutting bro Harry’s locks.

The Hollands enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Christine Nelli for the job, but the pair still went completely rogue.

Thankfully, a Tom Holland fan page caught some of the best moments and shared them to their page:

But in the end, Harry was happy with the job, “I think it looks fine, I’m quite happy with it,” he said.

Tom later added, “I’m actually so proud of myself.”