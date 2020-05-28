Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Hosts ‘Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’ Kids’ Game Show

Best known for providing the voice and motion capture performance for Jar Jar Binks in the “Star Wars” prequels, actor Ahmed Best is ready to re-enter the “Star Wars” universe as the host of the kids’ game show “Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge”.

The 10-episode series on the “Star Wars Kids” YouTube channel will challenge young Padawans on their ability to become Jedis through tests of strength, knowledge and bravery. Best will appear as the show’s host, Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, who guides kids through the challenges with the help of some friendly droids.

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Trying To #MakeSolo2Happen With New Social Media Campaign

Filmed at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge theme park, the show was original destined for Disney+ before switching to YouTube. The first two episodes will land online on June 3 with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.

Last year, Best received a standing ovation at “Star Wars” Celebration in Chicago, thanking fans for support following his previous reveal that backlash against Jar Jar had led him to contemplate suicide. “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and George Lucas are among the famous faces who publicly supported Best with Lucas calling Jar Jar his favourite “Star Wars” character. “Ahmed, you did a fantastic job,” he said in a video message. “It was very, very hard.”