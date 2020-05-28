Dakota Fanning Takes On ’80s Rock ‘N Roll In First Look At ‘Viena And The Fantomes’

Dakota Fanning is the ultimate roadie in the upcoming film, “Viena And The Fantomes”.

In a first look at the trailer, we meet Viena (Fanning), a young roadie who joins the huge rock band The Fantomes on tour in the 1980s. But after getting caught up in the life of sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll, Viena struggles to find her way out.

The film was planned for a theatrical release but amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, “Viena And The Fantomes” will be available on-demand instead.

Zoe Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood, Caleb Landry Jones, Jeremy Allen White and Jon Bernthal also star.

“Viena And The Fantomes” drops June 30.