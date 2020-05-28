Gal Gadot-Starring Series On Legendary Hollywood Actress Hedy Lamarr Moving From Showtime To Apple

A highly anticipated TV project about a legendary Hollywood star won’t be debuting on Showtime as planned, but has instead been picked up by Apple TV+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gal Gadot had been cast in “Hedy Lamarr”, an eight-episode limited series about the life of the famed actress who was once dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

The series, from writer-producer Sarah Treem (“The Affair”) and Warren Littlefield (“Fargo”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”), was placed in development by Showtime, but never received a formal series order.

As a result, it was snapped up by Apple TV+, and will air on the streaming service instead.

As THR reports, “Hedy Lamarr” will follow the life of Lamarr, who escaped from pre-war Vienna and became the toast of Hollywood until her eventual fall from grace, telling the “epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.”

In addition, the film will detail her six marriages (the sixth to the divorce attorney who represented her when she ended her fifth) along with her little-known contributions as an inventor, having patented a frequency-jumping system during the Second World War that was a precursor of both bluetooth and wifi technology.

No word on when “Hedy Lamarr” is expected to make its debut.