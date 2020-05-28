Canadan Screen Awards Announces Winners In Cinematic Arts Categories, Honouring The Year’s Best Movies

The Canadian Screen Awards wrapped up its final day of presentations on Thursday, with the virtual ceremony honouring Canada’s best film offerings of the past year.

Winners in the Cinematic Arts categories were announced, with “Antigone” taking the top honour, winning a total of five CSAs, including awards for Best Motion Picture Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Nahéma Ricci.

Here is this year’s complete list of Canadian Screen Awards winners in the Cinematic Arts categories:

Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts

John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award

“Murmur” – Heather

Young Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Nour Belkhiria – “Antigone”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Rémy Girard – “And the Birds Rained Down”

Golden Screen Award for Feature Film

“Compulsive Liar” – Denise Robert, Emile Gaudreault

Best Live Action Short Drama

“Pick” – Alicia K. Harris, Rebeca Ortiz, Venessa Harris

Best Animated Short

“Giant Bear” – Monica Ittusardjuat, Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies, Emily Paige

Achievement in Editing

Geoffrey Boulangé, Sophie Deraspe – “Antigone”

Achievement in Cinematography

Norm Li – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

Dany Boivin – “The Twentieth Century”

Achievement in Costume Design

Patricia McNeil – “The Twentieth Century”

Achievement in Hair

Nermin Grbic – “The Twentieth Century”

Achievement in Make-Up

Fanny Vachon – “The Song of Names”

Achievement in Visual Effects

Adam Jewett, Steve Ramone, Michelle Brennan, Tim Sibley, Aneesh Bhatnager, Saikrishna (Sai) Aleti, Peter Giliberti, Alex Basso, Arminus Billones, Marshall Lau – “Brotherhood”

Achievement in Sound Editing

Francine Poirier, Claude Beaugrand, Michel B. Bordeleau, Raymond Legault, Lise Wedlock, Natalie Fleurant – “The Song of Names”

Achievement in Overall Sound

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Mark Appleby, Daniel Bisson – “The Song of Names”

Achievement in Music – Original Score

Howard Shore – “The Song of Names”

Achievement in Music – Original Song

Howard Shore – “The Song of Names “- “The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer)”

Adapted Screenplay

Sophie Deraspe – “Antigone”

Original Screenplay

Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”

Achievement in Direction

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Mark O’Brien – “Goalie”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Nahéma Ricci – “Antigone”

Best Motion Picture

“Antigone” – Marc Daigle