Canadan Screen Awards Announces Winners In Cinematic Arts Categories, Honouring The Year’s Best Movies

The Canadian Screen Awards wrapped up its final day of presentations on Thursday, with the virtual ceremony honouring Canada’s best film offerings of the past year.
Winners in the Cinematic Arts categories were announced, with “Antigone” taking the top honour, winning a total of five CSAs, including awards for Best Motion Picture Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Nahéma Ricci.
Here is this year’s complete list of Canadian Screen Awards winners in the Cinematic Arts categories:
Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts
John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award
“Murmur” – Heather
Young Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nour Belkhiria – “Antigone”
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Rémy Girard – “And the Birds Rained Down”
Golden Screen Award for Feature Film
“Compulsive Liar” – Denise Robert, Emile Gaudreault
Best Live Action Short Drama
“Pick” – Alicia K. Harris, Rebeca Ortiz, Venessa Harris
Best Animated Short
“Giant Bear” – Monica Ittusardjuat, Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies, Emily Paige
Achievement in Editing
Geoffrey Boulangé, Sophie Deraspe – “Antigone”
Achievement in Cinematography
Norm Li – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”
Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design
Dany Boivin – “The Twentieth Century”
Achievement in Costume Design
Patricia McNeil – “The Twentieth Century”
Achievement in Hair
Nermin Grbic – “The Twentieth Century”
Achievement in Make-Up
Fanny Vachon – “The Song of Names”
Achievement in Visual Effects
Adam Jewett, Steve Ramone, Michelle Brennan, Tim Sibley, Aneesh Bhatnager, Saikrishna (Sai) Aleti, Peter Giliberti, Alex Basso, Arminus Billones, Marshall Lau – “Brotherhood”
Achievement in Sound Editing
Francine Poirier, Claude Beaugrand, Michel B. Bordeleau, Raymond Legault, Lise Wedlock, Natalie Fleurant – “The Song of Names”
Achievement in Overall Sound
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Mark Appleby, Daniel Bisson – “The Song of Names”
Achievement in Music – Original Score
Howard Shore – “The Song of Names”
Achievement in Music – Original Song
Howard Shore – “The Song of Names “- “The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer)”
Adapted Screenplay
Sophie Deraspe – “Antigone”
Original Screenplay
Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”
Achievement in Direction
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Mark O’Brien – “Goalie”
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nahéma Ricci – “Antigone”
Best Motion Picture
“Antigone” – Marc Daigle