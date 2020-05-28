Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Potential ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel A ‘Very Fun Idea’

Sounds like Sarah Jessica Parker loves the idea of a “Hocus Pocus” sequel.

The actress, 55, joined SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Quarantined With Bruce” with host Bruce Bozzi to promote her new line of Rosé wine while also hinting at the possibility of a follow up to the beloved Disney classic.

“We are very hospitable to the idea,” she teased.

Later adding, “We’ve agreed publicly to the right people, yes, that would be a very, very fun idea, so we’ll see what the future holds.”

But Parker says she’s holding off accepting any roles depending on “what will take me away from my family.”

Parker has previously teased the idea:

Meanwhile, according to a report in Variety, Adam Shankman has signed on to direct the project, which will debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

Parker starred as Sarah Sanderson, one of three Sanderson sisters, in 1993 film. Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy played her sisters with Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw also in the hit movie.