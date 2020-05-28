Kate Winslet Reveals The Sneaky Way She Landed Her Role In ‘Sense And Sensibility’

Kate Winslet did whatever it took to land one of her career-defining roles.

The famed actress joined TIFF’s “Books On Film x Stay-at-Home Cinema” hosted by Eleanor Wachtel, where they chatted about everything from her upbringing to “Sense and Sensibility”.

“I don’t want to be like everyone else, I don’t want to play it safe, I don’t want a backup plan,” Winslet recalled of becoming an actor, following in her father’s footsteps.

Winslet started acting in the U.K., but eventually was approached by an American agent wanting to rep her after her role in “Heavingly Creatures”, but the young star wasn’t sure how to decide.

“I remember thinking ‘I like her because had a cool backpack and was wearing hardly any makeup’,” she recalled laughing. “We still laugh about that. The only reason I went with her is because of the backpack.”

Winslet also spoke about her audition for “Sense and Sensibility” and how the casting director wanted her to audition for Lucy Steele, but her agent had her go into the audition pretending they sent her the wrong part of Marianne Dashwood and to read those lines instead.

Well, it worked, as she landed the role as Dashwood.