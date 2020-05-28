The cast of “Cheer” had a virtual chat with comedian Whitney Cummings, who spoke with the members of the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team to find out how their lives had changed since the first season of the Netflix phenomenon began streaming six months ago.

The show became an instant hit, with numerous celebrities — including Cummings — declaring their fandom of the show.

What the team members didn’t know, however, was that Cummings had some celebrity surprises to share with them, starting with a special surprise visit from Michael Buble.

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Are ‘Officially Freaking Out’ After Receiving Gift From Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Squad

However, Buble’s chat with the cast was interrupted by a surprise within a surprise when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis suddenly popped up onscreen (the couple appear just after the 14:30 mark).

“Hi guys! We’ve been such a fan of yours. I don’t know if you know this but my husband and I are big Cheer fans so congratulations on your big win,” says Kunis. “You guys are awesome. You have the best coach ever. ”

Added Kutcher: “We’ve been working on the lift. I tried to launch Mila off the stairs. I‘ve only dropped her a couple of times.”

RELATED: ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Had Celebs Freaking Out On The Oscars Red Carpet

Also popping in to speak with the Navarro students were Laura Dern and Chrissy Teigen, with the latter sharing, “I wanted to reach out so badly because I wanted to go to your event but I wasn’t allowed to.”