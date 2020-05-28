Kelly Clarkson Enlists John Stamos For Virtual ‘Kellyoke’ Duet

Kelly Clarkson is enlisting some help for her latest “Kellyoke” cover.

Bringing in John Stamos, virtually of course, for a performance of the Beach Boys classic “Kokomo” on Thursday’s at-home episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Featuring some fun filters and some bongo-playing from Stamos, the pair have us all longing for an endless summer while stuck in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. Clarkson’s band also made appearances.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay’s 1-Year-Old Son Adorably Crashes Kelly Clarkson Interview

“I really love this song,” Clarkson gushed after the performance.

Stamos has a long relationship with the track, in fact, the actor appeared in the 1988 music video for “Kokomo”.

Both Clarkson and the “Full House” alum are quarantined at home, the host is currently in Montana with her family while Stamos is sticking it out at home in Los Angeles.