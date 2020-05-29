Zac Brown Re-Releases His Solo Album ‘The Controversy’

Zac Brown’s solo album The Controversy has been re-released with two new remixed songs.

Brown’s 2019 “Someone I Used To Know – Petey Radio Remix” gets a pop remix, while “Spend It All On You – Petey Remix” features new vocals with some upbeat tones.

The Controversy also features collaborations with Skrillex, Sasha Sirota, Poo Bear, Benny Blanco, Andrew Watt, Max Martin and more.

“This album is an outlet for me to explore pop music, a broad category in its own right, without expectations and to be creative musically in other ways. I love my band and the music we create. We are all lucky enough to pursue our own projects in addition to our work as a group, and you’ll hear a lot of the guys on these tracks. To create The Controversy, not only was I able to work with some incredible new collaborators, but I also love being able to share different sounds – regardless of label or genre – with my fans,” Brown said in a statement.

The Controversy will be available to stream on all of the major music streaming platforms.