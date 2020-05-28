Former ‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Says Casting Of Emmanuelle Chriqui As Lana Lang Is ‘Awesome’

Kristin Kreuk played Clark Kent’s high-school girlfriend Lana Lang on seven seasons of “Smallville”, and she’s ready to pass the torch to another actress who’s been cast as the same character in a new Superman-inspired series: Emmanuelle Chriqui.

As TVLine reports, the “Entourage” alum will be playing Lana in The CW’s upcoming TV drama “Superman & Lois”, which is slated to debut in early 2021.

The new series follows in the footsteps of “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”, which aired from 1993-1997 and featured Dean Cain as the Man of Steel and Teri Hatcher as investigative reporter Lois Lane.

In the new series, the roles will be filled by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who have already played the characters on “Supergirl”.

Speaking with TVLine, Kreuk said that it’s “great” to see her one-time character live on.

“I don’t know a ton about the show, but it sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Kreuk. “She’s a great character, and with the freedom that’s afforded creators right now in regards to comic book characters, I think they can adjust and adapt her into a more modern position in the world.”

Chriqui’s Lana will be in her late 30s/early 40s, in a very different stage in her life than when Kreuk played her as a teen.

“I imagine that Lana is a very different character in a different universe,” Kreuk said. “I am excited to… hear about how the show portrays her. She’s an interesting character in the canon, so having her be in a predominant role on this new show is awesome.”

As for the casting of her fellow Canadian Chriqui, Kreuk is all in. “She’s wonderful, and very nice,” she added. “I’m sure she’ll be fine.”

While admitting she no longer feels an “intense” connection to “Smallville” all these years later, Kreuk is excited to see what direction “Superman & Lois” will take the characters.

“It’s so fun to have ‘Smallville’ get incorporated into the current comic book shows,” she said. “It feels like we’re in a continuum, which is really neat.”

Would Kreuk want to join that continuum by possibly guest-starring on one of The CW’s “Arrowverse” shows? “Yeah, totally, depending on what it was,” she declared. “It’d be so much fun.”