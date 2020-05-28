Model Romee Strijd Expecting Her First Child After Struggling With Fertility Issues

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd and longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen are expecting their first child.

“WE’RE HAVING A BABY 💗 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream,” she shared in a post on Instagram and in a YouTube video.

After some research, Strijd found a way to fight PCOS.

RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes Talk Summer Travel

“I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods),” she noted. “I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant travelling.”

RELATED: Ashlee Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump With Adorable Instagram Dance

She ended up doing “less high intensity training,” she stopped restricting food, was “nice to myself” and would “take breaks when needed.”

“I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands,” she added.

Strijd finished her post saying, “to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much.”

Strijd and van Leeuwen have been together since 2010.