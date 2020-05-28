Martin Scorsese Filmed His Lockdown Experience For BBC Film Series

Even in lockdown, Martin Scorsese can’t keep from making movies.

As Variety reports, the director of acclaimed motion pictures ranging from “Mean Streets” to “The Irishman” has made a short film chronicling his experience in lockdown in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic, with the film to air as part of the BBC Two series “Lockdown Culture with Mary Beard”.

“What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,” Scorsese said. “It is the essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can.”

The “exclusive and very personal” short film will be the final episode in the series, which is presented from the home of Beard, a famed British historian.

“Martin Scorsese makes a wonderful end to the series. We see him at home, thinking about lockdown through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock’s ‘The Wrong Man,’” Beard said. “But what’s really clever is that this great Hollywood luminary also gets us to look at Hitchcock again afresh through the lens of our current predicament. I was absolutely over the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a little premiere. And it all contributes to a pretty amazing finale.”

In addition to Scorsese’s film, the series also features an offering from director Lee Daniels, who shares his belief that the current production shutdown in Hollywood could actually present new creative opportunities for filmmakers.

Other contributors include photographer Don McCullin, comedian Deborah Frances-White, statistician David Spiegelhalter, and artists Gillian Wearing and Michael Landy.