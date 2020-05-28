Dakota Johnson Forced To Pick Between Christian Grey And Jamie Dornan In ‘Would You Rather’

Dakota Johnson is taking on some tough questions.

In a recent interview on “Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress was asked to pick between Jamie Dornan or Christian Grey in a round of “Would You Rather”.

“Probably Jamie…he’s a lot funnier than Christian Grey,” Johnson said.

“He’s a little one-note,” Horowitz quipped to which Johnson “sadly” agreed.

She also showed off her “I Love You” tattoo on her arm during the interview and could not answer “what day is it”.

Johnson has been on the press tour (from her house) promoting her newest film “High Note”.