Corey Hart Releases New COVID-Themed Rendition Of ‘Never Surrender’

Corey Hart’s iconic hit “Never Surrender” is getting a reworked new version.

On Friday, the Candian singer released the 1985 song under the new name, “Never Surrender (Angels) 2020“, alongside a video.

“Aspirational dreams of youth coupled with naïve, unaffected simplicity led me to write a song called ‘Never Surrender’ some 35 years ago. Today as I gaze out onto the uncertain sea of change, I’m reminded of the kind, resilient people in our world who keep moving forward with steely determination and steady stride,” Hart said in a statement. “That yes indeed, ‘just a little more time is all we’re asking for’.”

RELATED: Corey Hart Releases Animated Music Video For Single ‘First Rodeo’ With Jim Cuddy

He added, “Since the pandemic surfaced, I have received so many heartfelt messages from people all over the world telling me how much ‘Never Surrender’ inspires them. It spurred me on to release a reworked version of the original song and film a new video (directed by Julie Masse) to accompany it.”

When “Never Surrender” was first released it topped the Canadian charts for four weeks and landed on the top of the Billboard charts. The song went on to win the Juno Award for Single of the Year.