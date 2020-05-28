Fans Send The #BurgerKingIsOverParty Hashtag Trending After Fast Food Chain’s Joking Tweet About Taylor Swift

By Brent Furdyk.

Taylor Swift. Photo: CP Images
Taylor Swift’s fans are not too happy with the Home of the Whopper.

On Thursday, furious Swifties sent the hashtag #BurgerKingIsOverParty trending on Twitter after the fast-food chain’s official Twitter account issued a joking tweet about the “Cats” star.

It all began when a Twitter user with a NSFW handle tagged Burger King and asked a seemingly innocuous question, “what’s yalls favourite taylor swift song.”

Whoever was manning Burger King’s social media accounts fired back with a clever wisecrack about Swift’s penchant for turning her failed romantic relationships into chart-topping hits, responding, “the one about her ex.”

Swifties ere not amused, and quickly began responding with the hashtag #BurgerKingIsOverParty. Meanwhile, others who thought the BK tweet was funny also responded with the same hashtag, resulting in the cancellation hashtag trending on Wednesday.

Twitter response has been all over the map. Some found the tweet funny, others declared it sexist, with some calling out the brand while others simply couldn’t believe what all the fuss was about, especially given the current state of affairs in the world.

Check out a sampling:

Burger King tried to defuse the situation with humour and a sweet deal, issuing another tweet referencing a Swift hit. “Let’s shake it off. Celebrate #BurgerKingIsOverParty with the $3 shake + fries deal in the app.”

