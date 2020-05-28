Fans Send The #BurgerKingIsOverParty Hashtag Trending After Fast Food Chain’s Joking Tweet About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s fans are not too happy with the Home of the Whopper.

On Thursday, furious Swifties sent the hashtag #BurgerKingIsOverParty trending on Twitter after the fast-food chain’s official Twitter account issued a joking tweet about the “Cats” star.

It all began when a Twitter user with a NSFW handle tagged Burger King and asked a seemingly innocuous question, “what’s yalls favourite taylor swift song.”

Whoever was manning Burger King’s social media accounts fired back with a clever wisecrack about Swift’s penchant for turning her failed romantic relationships into chart-topping hits, responding, “the one about her ex.”

Swifties ere not amused, and quickly began responding with the hashtag #BurgerKingIsOverParty. Meanwhile, others who thought the BK tweet was funny also responded with the same hashtag, resulting in the cancellation hashtag trending on Wednesday.

Twitter response has been all over the map. Some found the tweet funny, others declared it sexist, with some calling out the brand while others simply couldn’t believe what all the fuss was about, especially given the current state of affairs in the world.

Check out a sampling:

#BurgerKingIsOverParty is trending because they said this and all I have to say is one thing. I’m craving Burger King. pic.twitter.com/3FFXNuxppR — DJ PICKLE JUICE (@DJPickleJ) May 27, 2020

Please tell me we’re not out here cancelling a fast food joint over THIS girl it’s a joke. And y’all talking about how this is Burger King Sl*t shaming? Y’all need a ladder bc this is a REACH. #burgerkingisoverparty ??? pic.twitter.com/6L3Wc7enSp — Avery Omoto (@powerbottomaf) May 27, 2020

There’s black people that are dying because of white racist police officers and instead of rising awareness and talk about it, y’all are trying to cancel Burger King… unbelievable #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/0JHsZgLYwK — 🅼 (@glossywife) May 27, 2020

so you’re telling me swifties want to cancel a fast food restaurant? y’all are bored and it shows #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/l6ozIWYZ4M — Alex~ blm (@alex_too_well) May 27, 2020

: Sees #BurgerKingIsOverParty :

: Sees the reason it's trending :

: Craves Burger King : pic.twitter.com/zw90lioA59 — Will Sterrett #MaskOn🎙️ (@OnAirWill) May 27, 2020

If you’re mad over this you need help honestly#BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/lhYhxqME23 — GameSpate (@_GameSpate_) May 28, 2020

I’m confused, Burger King was just saying they like all of her songs, why are people getting pissed? #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/J8l0W1Culw — Chandler Joshua (@sad_boi_chan) May 27, 2020

Burger King tried to defuse the situation with humour and a sweet deal, issuing another tweet referencing a Swift hit. “Let’s shake it off. Celebrate #BurgerKingIsOverParty with the $3 shake + fries deal in the app.”