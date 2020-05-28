Aidy Bryant On Solo Series ‘Shrill’ And Her Future With ‘Saturday Night Live’

Aidy Bryant has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” since 2012, and she addresses her future with the show in a new interview with Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast with Marc Malkin.

During the interview, she discusses her Hulu series “Shrill”, which recently returned for its second season.

In “Shrill”, Bryant plays Annie, a writer and editor in Seattle who struggles with issues related to body image and self-confidence, things to which Bryant admits she is not unfamiliar.

“Even when I was auditioning for ‘SNL’ I was like, ‘I wonder if they won’t hire me because I’m fat or because that’s sort of not the typical body you see on camera or there are less people for me to do impressions of, or that kind of thing,’” she tells Malkin. “So then to kind of be in the position to also take on [‘Shrill’] and really spearhead it? Total dream come true.”

While Bryant is adamant about keeping it real, she also realizes that “Shrill” walks a fine line. “But I always feel like it’s sort of just a gut-check feeling, where you’re like, ‘That feels good or that doesn’t feel good.’ And we have other fat writers,” she says. “We know the experience, and we kind of check it from within. But I also think it’s like you’re always on Annie’s side even when she’s doing bad.”

Given that the upcoming season of “Saturday Night Live” will be her ninth, she also expressed her mixed feelings about saying goodbye to “SNL”.

“I sometimes see these new people, and I’m like, ‘I want to make room for them,’” Bryant admits. “But I’m still having so much fun there, and I still feel challenged there, and it’s my home. It’s truly where I started. When I got hired, I had never been on camera in any form.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.