Meghan McCain Has Restrained From Talking About Her Pregnancy In Order Leave Her ‘Unborn Child Out Of The Social Media Cess Pool’

Meghan McCain has remained pretty tight-lipped about her pregnancy and now she is opening up as to why.

In a social media post on Thursday, “The View” co-host revealed that she didn’t want to expose her unborn child to the “social media cess pool” including comments that are left on her posts, often related to her late father John McCain.

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible. I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety,” she wrote.

She continued, “A bunch of inhumane jacka**es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight. It is a shame.”

McCain expressed that she understands it “is an unorthodox choice” for a talk show host but she lives “by the beat of my own drum.”

“Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time,” she concluded.

McCain and her husband Ben Domenech announced in March that they were expecting their first child after suffering a miscarriage.