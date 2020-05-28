Quentin Tarantino Calls ‘The Social Network’ The Best Film Of The 2010s

Quentin Tarantino is dishing on what he feels are the best films of the twenty-tens.

In an interview with Premiere, Tarantino says David Fincher’s 2010 “The Social Network” easily wins as the best film, adding that screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is “the greatest active dialogist.”

“It’s ‘The Social Network,’ hands down. It is number one because it’s the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition,” he told the publication.

The film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and won three.

Last January, Tarantino revealed that he though Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” was the second best film causing fans to assume Tarantino felt one of his own films to take the cake.