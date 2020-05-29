Britney Spears Releases ‘Mood Ring’ For The First Time Worldwide, Cracks No. 1 On iTunes

Britney Spears is here with mostly new music.

The iconic pop singer has released “Mood Ring” for the first time worldwide on streaming services. Up to now, the song was only released in Japan as a part of her 2016 album Glory.

“You’ve been asking for it,” Spears revealed in an Instagram Stories update. “Mood ring. Tonight.”

NEW BRITNEY SPEARS PROMO FOR MOOD RING ON HER INSTAGRAM!!! pic.twitter.com/iSzAxWfrGU — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) May 28, 2020

Spears recently re-released her Glory cover to celebrate it going to No. 1 on the iTunes Charts thanks to the #JusticeForGlory campaign. Additionally, “Mood Ring” is also now No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

“You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all!!!!” she said of her new cover.