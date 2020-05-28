Death Of Actress Brittany Murphy Explored In New Investigation Discovery Documentary

Brittany Murphy skyrocketed to fame thanks to her star-making rule in “Clueless”.

Sadly, the young actress’s life was cut short at age 32 under murky circumstances.

A new documentary for the Investigation Discovery channel takes a look at Murphy’s death, exploring whether her husband, Simon Monjack, had a role in her death.

A new trailer for the upcoming documentary notes that the Los Angeles County coroner who investigated her 2009 death determined that she died from an “accident caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and ‘multiple drug intoxication.’”

Months after Murphy’s death, Monjack followed her to the grave, with his death due to acute pneumonia and severe anemia.

The documentary features the final interview with Murphy’s father, Angelo Bertolotti, who passed away last year. According to the doc, he “casts doubt on the conclusion that [Murphy] died of natural causes and reveals bizarre allegations against other family members.”

According to the narration, “Many connect Brittany‘s diminished career to a change in her life.”

The trailer for “Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery” can be seen above.