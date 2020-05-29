Jimmy Kimmel Chats To Neighbour Dakota Johnson Over The Fence In His Backyard In Bizarre Interview

Jimmy Kimmel has been interviewing celebs via video chat for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, but he did an actual in-person chat on Thursday’s show.

Kimmel spoke to his neighbour Dakota Johnson, following the social distancing rules of course, over the fence.

The interview was pretty bizarre as the “Fifty Shades” actress could be seen in the bushes wearing an extravagant pink ruffled ensemble.

As Kimmel pointed out his daughter had one like that, Johnson, who has been busy promoting her latest film “The High Note”, joked: “I asked if I could borrow it,” after saying: “I’m just about to wet my plants.”

The pair also spoke about how Johnson and her family used to live next to Hunter S. Thompson and how he was best friends with her dad.

She shared, “He would always bring bizarre gifts.

“He used to come into the driveway at three in the morning and shoot his gun off to let us know that he was there.”

Kimmel then asked about Johnson’s grandmother Tippi Hedren and her love of big cats.

See more in the clip above and see Johnson’s interview with ET Canada below.