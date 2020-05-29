Madonna And Son Mocked For Dance Honouring George Floyd

By Corey Atad.

Madonna. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride Island
Madonna has once again found herself the object of online backlash.

On Thursday, the singer posted a video of her teenage son David on Twitter, in which he dances in the family’s kitchen to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Really Care About Us”.

Madonna explained that the dance was performed in honour of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed by police after an officer knelt on his neck while arresting him as he was crying that he could not breathe.

The tribute to Floyd and his loved ones, as well as “all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America” apparently did not sit well with many on social media who mocked Madonna and her son.

Others defended Madonna, though, pointing to her long history of activism and being outspoken on issues of social justice, and calling people out for mocking her 14-year-old son.

ET Canada has reached out to Madonna’s rep for comment.

