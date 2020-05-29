Madonna And Son Mocked For Dance Honouring George Floyd

Madonna has once again found herself the object of online backlash.

On Thursday, the singer posted a video of her teenage son David on Twitter, in which he dances in the family’s kitchen to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Really Care About Us”.

Madonna explained that the dance was performed in honour of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed by police after an officer knelt on his neck while arresting him as he was crying that he could not breathe.

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

The tribute to Floyd and his loved ones, as well as “all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America” apparently did not sit well with many on social media who mocked Madonna and her son.

I’m nervous that Madonna’s son is gonna stop dancing and racism will come back. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) May 29, 2020

Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month. pic.twitter.com/DNOkNCG7at — April (@ReignOfApril) May 29, 2020

Now that Madonna has posted a video of her son dancing racism is over, George Floyd has peace, justice will be served and the riots will stop. This is what everyone was waiting for. Stay tuned for updates from the bathtub. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 29, 2020

Madonna showing the whole world her black son dancing pic.twitter.com/xSo5wxBJfg — Dre Hova 💎 (@1gvldendre) May 29, 2020

Michael be up in heaven watching #Madonna son dancing to his song like : pic.twitter.com/Iu4TOhiNlK — Rhys John Bladen (@BansterBran) May 29, 2020

Others defended Madonna, though, pointing to her long history of activism and being outspoken on issues of social justice, and calling people out for mocking her 14-year-old son.

Madonna’s been fighting the good fight for a long time. Earlier this week she literally posted “fuck the police”. Weird to drag her for posting that video of her son dancing (the memes are good though). pic.twitter.com/NPtIboIols — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) May 29, 2020

DEAR FELLOW BLACK PEOPLE & RELEVANT TWITTER COMMUNITY, "The hate u give" comes back to get you. You need to wake up. We all do. Madonna has done so much for black people, black image, and humanity. She teaches her kids activism. Stop hating under the umbrella of anti-racism. pic.twitter.com/JgOroiG5Uy — Woody Lightyear (@WoodyLightyearx) May 29, 2020

Well black/woke twitter, you've finally done it – You've teamed up with Karen over your shared irrational hatred of #Madonna which now extends to her 14yo child. — ❌ Madonna Tea ❌ (@BADf3minist) May 29, 2020

Y'all leave #davidbanda alone <3 😇 He's an innocent teenager! Dance is a way to express all sorts of feelings. But I am waiting for Madonna to challenge white folks to be less racist though… — Ayori Selassie (@iAyori) May 29, 2020

Michael Jackson's message sounds louder than ever. Thank you. Justice for George and all victims of racism.#Blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/UKdRFubqEm — Sebastián Martínez 🌙 (@sebasmjjj) May 28, 2020

