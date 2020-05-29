Lady Gaga Reveals ‘Everyone Freaked Out’ After She Wore Priceless Jewels To Taco Bell After The Oscars

Lady Gaga accidentally left the Oscars wearing priceless jewels.

The singer appears on Friday’s “Graham Norton Show”, where she tells the host how she’d been drinking a lot of champagne before first heading to Madonna’s house and then to Taco Bell after the ceremony, all while wearing the Tiffany diamond.

She says of last year’s Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress for her role in “A Star Is Born”: “I didn’t know what was going to happen that night – I was just so happy to be there. My sister and I were barrelling through champagne backstage and when we left, I didn’t tell anyone, and I still had the diamond (a priceless jewel lent to her by Tiffany) on.

Everyone freaked out that I was still wearing it – when I went to Madonna’s house, security guards were side-eyeing me and eventually, when we were heading to Taco Bell, my car was pulled over and Tiffany’s security politely removed it from my neck!”

Gaga also talks about her new album, Chromatica, and whether it is odd to launch it during lockdown.

She shares, “I am so excited – I’ve been making it for two and half years. It’s not odd. What is odd is being in the middle of a global pandemic! It is the way it is, and we don’t always get to have things go the way that we see them in life. I’ve always had instilled in me that life can, and will, get very hard, so it’s very important to roll with the punches and deal with it.”

Gaga adds of working with Ariana Grande, “She has been through so much, so the song was done in the spirit of working and coming together to make magic out of the rain – so bring it on!”