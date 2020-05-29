‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Learns Of Adult Daughter From Old Affair

Phil Robertson has one more child than he realized.

On the latest episode of his “Unashamed” podcast, the “Duck Dynasty” star revealed he has an adult daughter he didn’t know about.

Robertson’s son Al explained that he received a letter from a 45-year-old woman named Phyliss claiming she was his sister.

“So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that Dad might be her dad,” Al explained. He said he “dismissed” the letter because the woman’s birthdate was after his father had become a devout Christian in the 1970s.

Before becoming a Christian, Robertson was an admitted philanderer and the timing of his affair with Phyliss’ mother would have come before he devoted himself to the Church. Robertson has been married to his wife Kay since 1966.

“Well, once we get into that and start looking at it a little more deeply, I’m like, ‘Oh woah, woah… there might be something to this,'” Al continued.

“We both concluded, this is not one of those frivolous things we’ve got,” Robertson’s other son Jase said.

Eventually, Al approached his parents and got his father to take a DNA test, which confirmed that Phyliss is indeed his daughter.

“We know that in all things — in all things — even sin, God works for the good of those who love him who have been called according to his purpose,” Robertson said.

The family eventually met Phyliss, and audiences will get to meet her on an upcoming episode of the “Unashamed” podcast.