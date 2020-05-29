Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Make Romance Instagram Official As She Cuts His Hair In Quarantine

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have made their relationship Instagram official.

Dobrev and professional snowboarder White first sparked romance rumours back in March when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu.

The actress and Olympian then confirmed they were dating as she cut his hair during quarantine, with the pair both documenting the momentous occasion on social media.

Dobrev held up a pair of scissors in one snap, as she posed behind her long-haired beau. She ended up doing a pretty good job, as seen in the numerous pics and videos.

The posts come after a source told People of the romance earlier this month: “Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they’ve seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense.”

“They’re both goofy and have a similar sense of humour and are super adventurous,” they added. “They have plenty in common.”